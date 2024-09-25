Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 533.0% in September

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 533.0% from the August 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 661,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

