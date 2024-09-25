SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.79

Shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 8189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $842.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF stock. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,264,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763,375 shares during the quarter. SoFi Select 500 ETF makes up approximately 50.7% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 74.75% of SoFi Select 500 ETF worth $545,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Stories

