Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 115000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

