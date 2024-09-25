SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 28,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 77,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

SolGold Trading Down 11.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $390.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SolGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.