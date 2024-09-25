Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Up to $57.44

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.44, but opened at $59.14. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 6,257 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAH shares. Stephens started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 142.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

