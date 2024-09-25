Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHHY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

