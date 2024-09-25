Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 181.5% in September

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Get Sonova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Sonova to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sonova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.