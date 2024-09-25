Sorted Group (LON:LSAI) Shares Up 2.4%

Sorted Group Holdings Plc (LON:LSAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 767,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,494,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Sorted Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 21.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £9,116.00, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20.
About Sorted Group
Location Sciences Group PLC operates as a data intelligence company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Verify, a proprietary verification platform that provides media-agnostic analysis, and authentication of the accuracy and quality of location-targeted advertising data to automotive, retail, quick service restaurant, grocery, consumer packaged goods, and travel and hospitality industries; and GeoProtect, a location data optimization and transparency platform.
