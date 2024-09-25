Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 7,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42.

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. SDEF was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

