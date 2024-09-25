South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a growth of 518.1% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

SOUHY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 26,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1426 per share. This is an increase from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

