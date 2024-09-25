Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.67.

SDE stock opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$696.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.93.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.2986497 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$65,332.00. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

