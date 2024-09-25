SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,038,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

