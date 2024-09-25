SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

