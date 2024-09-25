SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 27,471 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,632 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,752. The stock has a market cap of $645.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $80.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,261,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 948.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,742 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

