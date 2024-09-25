Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Update

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 103,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
