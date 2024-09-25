Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $48.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.