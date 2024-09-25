Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $48.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.37.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

