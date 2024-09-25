Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SPXSY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $69.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

