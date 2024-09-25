Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SPXSY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $69.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
