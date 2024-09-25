Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.62

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 157422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter valued at $8,392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $158,000.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Further Reading

