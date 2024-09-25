Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.74

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.74 and traded as low as $7.63. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 58,800 shares trading hands.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $115,439.19. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 263,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,685.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,867,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

