SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Shares Up 10.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 37,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 26,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.
SRG Mining Stock Up 10.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$63.39 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
SRG Mining Company Profile
SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SRG Mining
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for SRG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.