SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Up 11,490.9% in September

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 11,490.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.8 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

