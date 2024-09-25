Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $41.50

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.50, but opened at $40.04. Steel Partners shares last traded at $40.04, with a volume of 165 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.93% of Steel Partners worth $22,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
