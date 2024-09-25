Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.62. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 136,594 shares changing hands.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $355.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 91.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

