Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as low as $13.62. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 136,594 shares changing hands.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $355.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 91.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

