Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STPGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. Steppe Gold has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.62.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

