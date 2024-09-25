Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $16.20 to $17.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Sterling Check Trading Up 0.6 %

Sterling Check stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 193,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sterling Check news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $266,219.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,447.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 209,823 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

