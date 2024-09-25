SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 374.61 ($5.02) and last traded at GBX 375 ($5.02). 426,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 249,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($5.30).

STEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.36) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 419.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm has a market cap of £496.73 million, a P/E ratio of 892.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,047.62%.

In other SThree news, insider Timo Lehne bought 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($78,262.72). In related news, insider Timo Lehne acquired 13,436 shares of SThree stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £58,446.60 ($78,262.72). Also, insider Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.68), for a total value of £116,616.96 ($156,155.54). 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

