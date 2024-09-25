SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £318,855 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne acquired 85,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £318,855 ($426,961.70).
Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Timo Lehne bought 13,436 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £58,446.60 ($78,262.72).
SThree Trading Down 2.6 %
LON:STEM traded down GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 365.25 ($4.89). The stock had a trading volume of 540,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,779. The company has a market cap of £483.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 402.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.63.
SThree Cuts Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on STEM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.36) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SThree
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SThree
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.