SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Acquires £318,855 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne acquired 85,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($5.02) per share, with a total value of £318,855 ($426,961.70).

Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Timo Lehne bought 13,436 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £58,446.60 ($78,262.72).

SThree Trading Down 2.6 %

LON:STEM traded down GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 365.25 ($4.89). The stock had a trading volume of 540,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,779. The company has a market cap of £483.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($6.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 402.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.63.

SThree Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 4,047.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on STEM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.36) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SThree

SThree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.