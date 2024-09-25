Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 25th (ANDE, ARCB, ASC, AWR, BAH, EBF, EPAM, IMO, MLM, MWA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, September 25th:
Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
