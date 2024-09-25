Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9
Five9 Price Performance
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,296.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,239,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
