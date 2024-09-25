StockNews.com Downgrades American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Sell

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get American States Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AWR

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of AWR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. 172,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter worth $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.