StockNews.com Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

ASC traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 396,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,024. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $732.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.51 million. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

