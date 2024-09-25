StockNews.com Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Hold

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.32.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EPAM traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.18. 613,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 652,515 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.