StockNews.com Upgrades NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) to “Buy”

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 418,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.