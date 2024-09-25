StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Short Interest Update

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. 378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

