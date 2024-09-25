Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 281.9% in September

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 281.9% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
