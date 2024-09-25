Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 33,700.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Straumann Stock Up 5.2 %
SAUHY traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Straumann has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.23.
Straumann Company Profile
