Structure Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.10). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPCR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of GPCR opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

