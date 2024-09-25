STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.59 Per Share

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

LON STS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 227 ($3.04). 190,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,971. The company has a market cap of £295.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,081.82 and a beta of 0.43. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 233 ($3.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £10,009.20 ($13,402.79). 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STS Global Income & Growth Trust

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

