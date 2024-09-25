Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 206.0% in September

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, an increase of 206.0% from the August 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Stock Performance

Subaru stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,527. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

About Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

