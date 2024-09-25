Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

SUBCY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. 1,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 1.77. Subsea 7 has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

