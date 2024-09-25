Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Up 1.5 %

SOMMY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 1,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,938. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.55. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.