Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,185. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
