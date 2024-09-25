Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SMMYY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,185. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

