Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 902,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 755,525 shares.The stock last traded at $136.28 and had previously closed at $139.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 428,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $13,164,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.