SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 743.3% in September

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,600 shares, an increase of 743.3% from the August 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,232,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,584. SunHydrogen has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

