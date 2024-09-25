Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 1,071.4% in September

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,071.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,758. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Suntory Beverage & Food
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.