Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 1,071.4% in September

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,071.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,758. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

