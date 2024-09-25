Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

SZKMY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.25. 15,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $50.32.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

