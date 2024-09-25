Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVNLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 108,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. Research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

