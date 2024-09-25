Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.45

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 267097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.
Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.
