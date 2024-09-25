Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, an increase of 627.4% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sysmex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,646. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $718.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysmex will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.