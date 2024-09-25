T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE) Declares Dividend of $0.15

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1524 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TAXE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70.

